Cook County man on parole faces new gun, drug charges

The Brief Cook County investigators say they found a loaded gun and suspected weed during a home compliance check. Joshua Gray, 38, was already on parole for a prior felony gun conviction. Prosecutors approved multiple new felony charges, and a parole violation was issued.



A Blue Island man on parole for a gun conviction is facing new felony charges after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun and suspected marijuana.

What we know:

Authorities went to the home of 38-year-old Joshua Gray around 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 for a compliance check after being tipped off that he had guns and drugs.

Inside the home, investigators reported finding ammunition, roughly 188 grams of suspected weed, a digital scale, and plastic bags commonly used for packaging marijuana.

In Gray’s vehicle, they said they found a gun loaded with an extended magazine along with two more magazines. Gray did not have a FOID card, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being issued his Miranda warning, Gray reportedly told investigators the items belonged to him.

Joshua Gray | Cook County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon-ammunition, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

The Illinois Department of Corrections also issued a parole violation. Gray has been on parole since June 26.

What's next:

Gray was ordered into Cook County Jail custody on Dec. 6 following his first court appearance.