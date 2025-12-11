Cook County man on parole faces new gun, drug charges
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Blue Island man on parole for a gun conviction is facing new felony charges after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun and suspected marijuana.
What we know:
Authorities went to the home of 38-year-old Joshua Gray around 6 a.m. on Dec. 5 for a compliance check after being tipped off that he had guns and drugs.
Inside the home, investigators reported finding ammunition, roughly 188 grams of suspected weed, a digital scale, and plastic bags commonly used for packaging marijuana.
In Gray’s vehicle, they said they found a gun loaded with an extended magazine along with two more magazines. Gray did not have a FOID card, according to the sheriff’s office.
After being issued his Miranda warning, Gray reportedly told investigators the items belonged to him.
Joshua Gray | Cook County Sheriff's Office
He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon-ammunition, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
The Illinois Department of Corrections also issued a parole violation. Gray has been on parole since June 26.
What's next:
Gray was ordered into Cook County Jail custody on Dec. 6 following his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.