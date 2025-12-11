Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot by Chicago police after allegedly dragging officer identified

Published  December 11, 2025 12:26pm CST
West Ridge
FOX 32 Chicago
Man fatally shot by Chicago police during stolen car investigation

Man fatally shot by Chicago police during stolen car investigation

A man was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer Tuesday night after allegedly dragging an officer during a struggle inside a vehicle linked to a stolen-car investigation on the city’s Northwest Side.

The Brief

    • The man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a stolen car investigation has been identified as 20-year-old Roberto Calvario Jr. 
    • Police say he dragged an officer while accelerating during a struggle before the officer fired. 
    • COPA is investigating, and the involved officer is on administrative duty.

CHICAGO - The man who was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on Tuesday night during a stolen car investigation has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him on Thursday as 20-year-old Roberto Calvario Jr., of the Albany Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, where tactical officers were investigating an unoccupied stolen sedan, according to Chicago police. A second sedan with Calvario, another man and a woman pulled up next to the stolen vehicle, and police said the two men tried to enter it.

When officers approached, one man fled on foot and Calvario returned to the driver’s seat of the second sedan, police said. Officers ordered him to exit, but he allegedly refused, leading to a struggle. Police said Calvario accelerated as officers tried to remove him, dragging one officer before the officer fired a single shot, striking him in the head.

The vehicle then crashed into a parked car. Officers pulled Calvario from the vehicle and began giving medical aid until paramedics arrived, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he later died.

A woman who was riding in the sedan was taken into custody without injury, and two guns were recovered at the scene, police said. The officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duty for at least 30 days.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

West RidgeAlbany ParkCrime and Public SafetyNewsChicago Police Department