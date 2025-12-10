Chicago man arrested 15 minutes after fatally shooting woman, police say

The Brief A 29-year-old man has been charged after a woman was shot and killed on the Far South Side. The victim, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on South Avenue N. A detention hearing is set for Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.



A 29-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed early Monday in the East Side neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:37 a.m. to a home in the 9600 block of South Avenue N and found a 28-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Police said Joel Quintero Cristian, who lives on the same block, was arrested at 2:54 a.m., about 15 minutes after the shooting.

Joel Quintero Cristian | CPD

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

Cristian has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder involving a strong probability of death or injury.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting other than it was a domestic incident.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.

What's next:

Cristian will appear for a detention hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.