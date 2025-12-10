Chicago crime: Man charged in West Side shooting

article

The Brief A 43-year-old Chicago man is accused of shooting a man in the leg in Homan Square on Nov. 22. He was arrested in Lawndale and faces felony aggravated battery charges.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Homan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

Christopher Sago, 43, allegedly shot a 35-year-old man in the leg around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 near the intersection of Grenshaw Street and Central Park Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Sago was arrested Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

What's next:

Sago has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.