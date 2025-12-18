Skokie courthouse appearance leads to robbery arrest from September: police

The Brief Lavar Diggs, 18, was arrested at the Skokie Courthouse and identified as the suspect who robbed a woman at the Howard Mini Mart in Evanston on Sept. 12. The robbery was captured on surveillance video, and the victim, who is over 60, fell during the incident; Diggs later admitted to the crime, according to police. Diggs is charged with felony robbery, and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026.



A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at the Howard Mini Mart in Evanston in September, according to police.

What we know:

Lavar Diggs, 18, was arrested at the Skokie Courthouse on Monday and taken to the Evanston Police Department.

He was identified as the offender who robbed a woman while she was standing in line at the Howard Mini Mart in the 300 block of Howard Street around 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 12. The victim fell during the incident and Diggs fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim reported the incident and store surveillance footage captured the incident and the offender.

Police did not apprehend him until he appeared at the Skokie Courthouse this week. He admitted to the crime, according to police.

Diggs has been charged with a felony count of robbery of a victim over the age of 60.

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026.