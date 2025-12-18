As Bears consider NW Indiana, Chicago mayor insists team ‘belongs in Chicago’

With the Bears now poking across state lines for potential stadium sites, Mayor Brandon Johnson is forcefully reasserting his claim: the team’s home is — and should remain — Chicago.

Johnson addressed the Bears’ decision to expand their stadium site search during a Thursday morning news conference.

"The Bears belong in the city of Chicago. The Chicago Bears belong in the city of Chicago. I've said repeatedly that the door is always open for conversations and you know, Kevin Warren did call me yesterday. We didn't get a chance to connect, and I still firmly believe that their best position is in Chicago and the evidence is clearly speaking for itself," Johnson said.

On Wednesday, team President and CEO Kevin Warren announced the expanded search in a letter to fans, pointing to what he described as a lack of cooperation from state leaders on infrastructure and tax issues tied to the proposed $2 billion project.

Warren said the team still views the former Arlington International Racecourse site as the only viable location in Cook County for a new stadium. But years of negotiations with Illinois officials have stalled, with state leaders telling the Bears the project "will not be a priority in 2026," prompting the team to look at locations outside Illinois.

"We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois," Warren said in part. "Consequently, in addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana."

The timing of the announcement comes as one of the Bears’ biggest games of the season looms Saturday at Soldier Field against division rival Green Bay. A win could help Chicago clinch a playoff berth.

"This weekend obviously is incredibly important and it's going to be some pretty decent weather for us to be able to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in a long time," the mayor said.

Johnson added that he has worked aggressively to keep the franchise in the city.

"There's not been a politician that has worked as hard as I have to ensure that the Bears have a package that keeps them, quite frankly, at the most unique, special, property anywhere in our city," Johnson said.

According to Warren, the Bears have asked the state to support essential infrastructure — including roads, utilities and site improvements.

They have not requested taxpayer funding for the stadium itself but have sought predictable property tax terms to secure financing.

The shift marks the most significant change in the team’s stadium efforts since purchasing the Arlington Heights property in 2021.

