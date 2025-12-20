Chicago crime: 3 shot while in car on South Side, police say

The Brief Three people were shot while inside a car on Chicago's South Side overnight. They were all listed in fair condition, police said. The gunman got away and no one is in custody.



Three people were shot and injured while inside a car on the city’s South Side overnight.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of S. Stewart Avenue in Chatham, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the scene a little before 12:30 a.m.

The three victims were traveling in a car when they were shot by an unidentified gunman who fled the scene.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and hand.

A 25-year-old woman had a graze wound to the abdomen and arm.

A 21-year-old woman was hit by a fragment in the back of her head.

The victims took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were all listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.