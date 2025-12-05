St. Charles man sentenced to 16 years for child pornography: officials

The Brief Corey J. McDonald, 30, of St. Charles, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. Investigators found he had uploaded and shared multiple videos depicting children under 13, and he must register as a sex offender for life. Prosecutors said sharing such material perpetuates harm to victims and stated the sentence sends a message that offenders will be brought to justice.



A St. Charles man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Corey J. McDonald, 30, of St. Charles, has agreed to 16 years in the Illinois Corrections facility in exchange for a guilty plea to child pornography charges.

On June 23, investigators received a cybertip that McDonald was uploading and sharing child sexual abuse material on a digital platform. An investigation revealed that McDonald had shared multiple videos depicting children under the age of 13.

McDonald must register as a sexual offender for life.

Corey J. McDonald, 30

"Offenders like McDonald, who share child sexual abuse material online, perpetuate the victimization of the children who are sexually assaulted to produce these vile materials, and they further motivate those who commit these horrific assaults. Today’s sentence sends a strong message to anyone who may try to prey upon our most vulnerable: you will be found and you will be brought to justice," Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Busljeta said.