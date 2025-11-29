1 injured in apartment fire in Chicago’s NW suburbs, officials say

One person was injured in an early morning apartment fire in northwest suburban Carpentersville on Saturday.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Meadowdale Court, according to the Carpentersville Fire Department.

The first fire engine arrived within minutes of the call and began attempting to put out the fire. The fire extended from the first floor up to the roof, officials said.

The fire was eventually put out within a couple of hours.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized.

The fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages, officials said.

The Red Cross, Kane County OEM and local Moose Lodge are assisting with temporary living conditions.