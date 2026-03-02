Bolingbrook man found guilty of delivering fentanyl that led to overdose: prosecutors

The Brief A Bolingbrook man was found guilty of drug-induced homicide for delivering fentanyl that led to a 27-year-old Aurora man’s 2022 overdose death. Prosecutors said the victim, Niko Ramirez, died from fentanyl intoxication after purchasing pills from 54-year-old Eric Jones. Jones faces six to 30 years in prison and is scheduled to return to court April 2 for motions and sentencing.



A Bolingbrook man faces up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of delivering fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose, prosecutors said.

What we know:

On Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, 2022, 27-year-old Niko Ramirez arranged to purchase drugs from 54-year-old Eric Jones, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is 54-year-old Eric Jones. (Kane County State's Attorney)

About 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Jones delivered 10 fentanyl pills to Ramirez. Ramirez took one of the pills later that evening at his residence, prosecutors said.

A roommate found Ramirez unresponsive the next morning and called 911.

Aurora police and the Kane County Coroner’s Office responded to a home in the 500 block of Hartford Avenue in Aurora to investigate.

An autopsy determined Ramirez died from fentanyl intoxication, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

The investigation concluded Nov. 4, 2024, resulting in Jones’ arrest in Elgin.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Ramirez’s unfortunate death underscores the dangerousness of individuals who exploit the addiction of others to deliver drugs for their own financial gain. Drug dealers remain a constant threat to the safety our community. Thank you to Detective Darrell Moore for his tireless work investigating this case. Thank you to ASA Ryan Ahern for his hard work prosecuting this case, and thank you to victim advocate Martha Martinez for her advocacy before and during trial," said Assistant State’s Attorney Jake G. Matekaitis.

What's next:

Jones is scheduled to return to court April 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kane County Judicial Center for motions and sentencing.

He faces between six and 30 years in prison and remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.