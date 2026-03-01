Man fatally shot on Chicago’s Southwest Side, suspect at large: police

The Brief A 45-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Sunday night in the 3900 block of West 62nd Street on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police said. The suspect, who may have been traveling in a black vehicle, remains at large as the investigation continues.



A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 62nd Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was standing outside when someone shot him once in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Police said the suspect may have been traveling in a black vehicle at the time of the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.