Indiana man charged with incest, molestation of child after Instagram tip

The Brief An Indiana man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators seized electronic devices from his home during a child exploitation probe. Police say the investigation began with a tip about suspicious Instagram activity and uncovered additional evidence during interviews. He is charged with child molestation, child exploitation and incest and is being held in the Lake County Jail.



An Indiana man is facing incest and child exploitation charges after several electronic devices were seized from his home last month.

What we know:

An investigation into 24-year-old Kevin Richard Osika began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pointed authorities to suspicious activity on his Instagram account.

Then, in February, Osika was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant for child molestation in Hammond. During interviews with Indiana State Police, investigators found new evidence of criminal activity.

A search warrant was executed at Osika's residence in the 15000 block of Sheffield Avenue in Cedar Lake. Police seized several electronic devices that held more evidence, leading to new charges for Osika.

Osika was charged with three counts of child molestation, two counts of child exploitation and one count of incest, all felonies.

Osika is being held in custody at the Lake County Jail.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Osika was sentenced last month to five years in prison for the Hammond charge after taking a plea deal.