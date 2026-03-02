Chicago weather: Sunshine today before a rainy, stormy stretch

The Brief Monday starts sunny and milder, with highs in the low to mid 40s after a cold morning. Rain chances return tonight and linger off and on through midweek. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching the 50s and possibly 60s by late week with more rain and storms.



Today will be sunny across Chicago with highs in the low to mid 40s. It will be a quiet day with wind out of the southeast to around 15 mph.

What we know:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers late. Lows tonight will be around freezing — watch out for a few slick spots.

We are going to have a wet week ahead, with rain chances each day into this weekend. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy again with highs in the upper 40s. The best chance for rain leans south of Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. There is a chance for rain and storms on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Friday will be very mild, pushing to the mid 60s with cloudy skies.

This weekend will be in the low 60s. There will be mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a chance for rain. As of now, Sunday is looking to be dry with highs around 60.