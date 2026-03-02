Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and arm Sunday night while standing outside in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, and detectives are investigating a possible black SUV involved.



A 15-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was standing outside around 10 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and arm in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. Police said the shooter may have been traveling in a black SUV.

Area One detectives are investigating.