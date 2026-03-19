Bears stadium debate: New Soldier Field proposal includes dome, entertainment district

The Brief A new proposal would transform Soldier Field with a roof, more seating and a surrounding entertainment district to make it a year-round venue. The concept comes as the Chicago Bears weigh their future, with Arlington Heights and Northwest Indiana both competing for a new stadium. It’s unclear who is behind the proposal or whether the Bears or city leaders are considering it.



As the Chicago Bears weigh potential moves to Arlington Heights or Northwest Indiana, a new proposal is pitching a different future — keeping the team at Soldier Field with a major overhaul of the historic stadium.

The concept, released Thursday by architectural firm Edward Peck Design, outlines a plan to transform Soldier Field into a year-round venue with a roof and a new entertainment district along the lakefront.

What we know:

According to the firm, the plan would expand and upgrade Soldier Field while keeping the existing structure in place.

The proposal calls for increasing capacity to about 72,000 seats. That includes about 1,800 new seats from added luxury suites and another 8,700 general seating spots.

(Edward Peck Design)

One of the biggest changes would be the addition of a transparent ETFE roof, which designers say would allow the stadium to host events year-round — from football games to concerts and conventions. An ETFE roof is a lightweight, transparent material that works like a glass roof, letting in natural light while protecting against the weather.

The plan also introduces a new entertainment district surrounding the stadium.

That space would be built on a deck over Lake Shore Drive and nearby rail lines, creating room for restaurants, retail, hotels, apartments and public gathering areas, according to the firm.

Big picture view:

Designers say the goal is to keep the Bears at Soldier Field long term while turning the area into a destination beyond game days.

"Our client believes the existing Soldier Field site is the ideal location for a world-class venue," said Edward Peck, managing director of Edward Peck Design.

The proposal also focuses on sustainability by reusing the current stadium structure instead of building a new one, which the firm says would reduce environmental impact.

Getting Around

The plan calls for improving access to and from the stadium, including better connections to public transit.

It also includes a proposed high-speed water taxi stop, which would connect the site to neighborhoods along both the North and South sides, while taking advantage of its location near downtown, the Museum Campus and McCormick Place.

(Edward Peck Design)

What we don't know:

It’s not clear who asked Edward Peck Design to develop the proposal or whether the Bears or the Chicago mayor’s office have seen it. FOX Chicago has reached out for comment.

There’s also no word yet on who is backing the proposal, how much it would cost or whether it’s being seriously considered.

What they're saying:

Peck said the concept shows how Soldier Field could be updated while still preserving its history.

Project designer Mikolaj Zajda said the surrounding development was designed to fit in with the lakefront and the city’s landscape.

The release also included a statement from a Bears season ticket holder who called Soldier Field "part of Chicago’s soul" and supported keeping the team there while upgrading the stadium.

(Edward Peck Design)

The backstory:

The proposal comes as the Bears continue to explore their long-term future, with Arlington Heights and Northwest Indiana both still in the mix.

The team purchased the former Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights, a 326-acre site that quickly became the leading option for a new stadium development. But plans for a stadium there have slowed as negotiations continue over property taxes and public funding.

Discussions between the team, local leaders and school districts have centered around property tax assessments and the overall cost of the project, with no final agreement in place.

At the same time, the city of Chicago has continued to push to keep the team at Soldier Field, with proposals in recent years that have included doming the stadium or building a new facility along the lakefront.

Meanwhile, officials in Northwest Indiana have made a strong push to bring the Bears across state lines.

Leaders in Hammond and other parts of Lake County have pitched potential stadium sites and promoted the area’s proximity to Chicago, along with the possibility of new development tied to a stadium project.

Bears leadership has repeatedly said it is exploring multiple options, leaving the door open to Arlington Heights, Chicago or a move to Northwest Indiana as the team weighs its next steps.