26-year-old wounded in Humboldt Park shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.
Around 7:44 p.m., a 26-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Monticello Avenue, according to police.
The victim was struck by gunfire from an unknown offender, police say, and sustained a gunshot wound to his arm.
He transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in good condition, police say.
Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.