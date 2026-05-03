26-year-old wounded in Humboldt Park shooting: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm while standing near a sidewalk in Humboldt Park Sunday evening. The victim transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is reported to be in good condition. Police say the shooter is unknown, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

Around 7:44 p.m., a 26-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Monticello Avenue, according to police.

The victim was struck by gunfire from an unknown offender, police say, and sustained a gunshot wound to his arm.

He transported himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in good condition, police say.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.