Chicago weather: Near-80 temps Monday before storms move in

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to peak near 80 degrees Monday before a cold front brings showers and possible thunderstorms to the area by evening.

After a mild Sunday with highs reaching the 70s in some southern and southwestern suburbs, clear skies and southwest winds will help keep overnight temperatures relatively comfortable, dipping into the upper 40s. Sunshine is expected Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The warmup will be short-lived, however, as a cold front moving in from the north and northwest is expected to trigger showers and thunderstorms Monday night, some of which could be strong. Rain may linger into early Tuesday, potentially affecting the morning commute.

Temperatures will drop significantly following the system, with daytime highs settling into the 50s through midweek. Conditions are expected to improve later in the week, with temperatures rebounding into the 60s by the weekend.