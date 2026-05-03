City honors 608 fallen officers during annual St. Jude Police Memorial March

The Brief Visitation and funeral services will be held this week for Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew, who was killed in a hospital shooting. The city honored fallen and injured officers during the annual St. Jude Police Memorial March, with supporters lining downtown streets. The ceremony recognized all 608 fallen CPD officers and their families, including newly added names, highlighting ongoing sacrifice and remembrance.



Loved ones will say a final goodbye this week to the Chicago Police officer who was killed in the hospital shooting last weekend. The visitation for John Bartholomew will be Thursday at St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church from 2 to 8 p.m. His funeral will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at the same church.

On Sunday, he was one of the officers remembered in Chicago as people lined the streets to honor those who have been killed or injured while on duty – the St Jude Police Memorial March.

"Today we continue that tradition through this ceremony, honoring those that came before us and reaffirming the values that guide us."

Supporters lined the route of the annual march along Michigan Avenue from Superior to Chicago Avenue and west on Chicago Avenue to Clark Street.

"Their dutiful sacrifice to the city of Chicago and their surviving families and friends daily loss - that will never be forgotten," said Gold Star Families chairwoman of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Maria Marmolejo.

"I can see your pain, but I can also feel your strength and your resilience. I also kind of also feed off of it," said Superintendent Larry Snelling.

All 608 fallen Chicago police department officers and their families were honored. People came from across the state to pay tribute. This is the 94th year for the march.

"But to see all the department members in the community to come out and say this march is for your brother and all of the fallen families, it means so much — more than any Gold Star family can say," said Sandra Wortham, sister of fallen Officer Thomas Wortham.

This year's march includes two more officers.

"This year we add another name — Crystal Rivera, who's life was taken in the line of duty last year. A daughter lost a mother. A mother lost a daughter, sisters, brothers. That's what we are, fathers, sons, human beings who go out to ," Snelling said.