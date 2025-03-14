Farpoint Development has shared four new renderings, offering a look at the proposed Chicago Bears stadium if built on the former Michael Reese Hospital site.

New Bears Stadium Renderings

What we know:

According to an article from Crain's Chicago Business, under the proposal, the $3.2 billion stadium would be built first and financed only by the team.

The development also plans an entertainment district, a 20-acre park, and multi-family housing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ New Bears stadium renderings revealed for former Michael Reese Hospital site (Farpoint Development)

What they're saying:

"We believe in Chicago. We have proposed an opportunity for the Bears to explore our site, which is viable and where a stadium can fit. And it fits on the south side of Chicago, bridging the gap to downtown.

"As we continue our infrastructure work on the Bronzeville Lakefront site, we would love to make it home to the Chicago Bears, but regardless, we will continue the work needed to make it Chicago’s premier mixed-use community," Farpoint Founding Principal Scott Goodman said in a statement.

The Bears have not commented on the new renderings.