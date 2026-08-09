Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden to miss time after injury in camp on Saturday: Reports

The Chicago Bears' hype train for wide receiver Luther Burden III has come to a halt for now.

According to reports, Burden will miss some time after suffering an injury during Saturday's training camp practice.

What we know:

Burden will miss some time this preseason with a groin injury, ESPN and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on social media.

The Bears' second-year receiver got tangled up with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Saturday during a 1-on-1 drill.

Stevenson slammed his lower back and hip on the turf, and was in obvious pain. He returned to practice and played through it.

Burden walked off shortly after the rep, limping as he left the field with trainers.

This brings the hype around Burden to a quick stop. The Bears had shared flowing praise for Burden since the start of the offseason program, which has continued as camp continued.

"I've been around a few guys like this that they're just wired in a kind of way where – I don't know if it's at an early age, but they feel like this is their destiny,

Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "This is where they're supposed to be, and I feel that from him. I think he knows how good he can be, and in his mind that's probably top five, top three, top receiver in the NFL. I haven't talked to him specifically about that, but the way he goes about his business tells me that."

What we don't know:

It's not entirely clear how much time Burden will miss. His status for Saturday's preseason opener is in jeopardy, but the real question is if he'll miss anytime beyond just this week.

If he does, the Bears will most likely turn to Jahdae Walker or Zavion Thomas to fill the Bears' opening at the slot position while Burden recovers.