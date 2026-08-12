See what Chicagoland schools are closed after severe storms

The Brief Schools across parts of Chicagoland are closed Wednesday after Tuesday’s severe storms caused widespread damage and power outages. At least three EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs. More than 420,000 customers in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana remained without power as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.



Schools across parts of Chicagoland are closed Wednesday as communities clean up from Tuesday’s destructive storms, which produced at least three tornadoes and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

School closures

The backstory:

At least three EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed in Chicago’s south suburbs, according to FOX Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls and the National Weather Service.

One tornado tracked from near Monee through Crete in eastern Will County. Another tracked from near southern Orland Park toward Flossmoor, while a third was confirmed in the Mokena area.

The storms moved through the Chicago area Tuesday morning and early afternoon, producing wind gusts of up to 100 mph, large hail, flooding and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center officially classified the weather event as a derecho.

Significant damage was reported in Cook and Will counties, including in Homewood and Tinley Park, as well as several communities in northwest Indiana.

By the numbers:

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, more than 146,000 ComEd customers were without power across the Chicago area. More than 274,000 NIPSCO customers were without power in northwest Indiana.

Portage house explosion

One person was also killed Tuesday after a home exploded in the 6600 block of Harrison Avenue in Portage, Indiana.

Officials have not said what caused the explosion or whether it was connected to the severe weather. No information about the person who died has been released.

What's next:

Cleanup and power restoration efforts are ongoing as more severe weather could develop Wednesday.

Featured article

Additionally, Gary Public Transportation Corp. suspended all transit service Wednesday because of continued power outages in the area. The suspension also includes Access219 paratransit service.

Officials said updates on any service changes will be posted on social media.