Chicago weather: More storms this weekend before Monday dry-out

The Brief A flood watch is in effect for parts of the southern Chicago area until 10 a.m. Friday, with heavy rain and flooding possible. Friday should gradually dry out with highs around 80, but rain and storms return Friday night and continue at times this weekend. A stretch of mostly sunny, dry weather finally arrives Monday and Tuesday.



Today we have mostly cloudy skies and are starting on a wet note.

Chicago storms linger

There is a flood watch for our southern counties until 10 a.m. where 2–4"+ of rain is possible. As the day progresses, we will have a drying trend.

Highs will be around 80 this afternoon, which is near our normal high of 83. Tonight, the chance for rain and storms is back.

What's next:

Unfortunately, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with storms around again. Highs will be in the low 80s.

On Sunday, we have partly sunny skies and more storms are possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Finally, we dry out on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The chance for storms is back on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s under partly sunny skies. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.