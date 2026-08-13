Chicago custodian fatally shot inside elementary school identified

The Brief The Cook County medical examiner has identified the 48-year-old woman fatally shot inside Mark Twain Elementary School as Amalia Bautista-Perez. Bautista-Perez and another custodian were found shot Monday afternoon inside the Garfield Ridge school. The medical examiner ruled Bautista-Perez's death a homicide and 63-year-old Theottis James Stigger's death a suicide.



The woman who was fatally shot inside a Chicago elementary school earlier this week has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner.

Chicago custodian shot inside school ID'd

What we know:

The medical examiner identified the woman as Amalia Bautista-Perez, 48, of Chicago.

Bautista-Perez was one of two custodians found shot Monday afternoon inside Mark Twain Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Lotus Avenue in Garfield Ridge.

Chicago police said officers responded to the school around 3:40 p.m. and found two adults unresponsive inside.

Bautista-Perez had been shot and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The medical examiner said she died from a gunshot wound to the face and ruled her death a homicide.

The other custodian, 63-year-old Theottis James Stigger, was also taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. The medical examiner said Stigger died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a suicide.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The school was not in session when the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

SEIU Local 73 issued the following statement immediately after the deaths.

"The only facts we know right now are that two families have lost a loved one and our prayers are with their families, and the staff, students, and families at Mark Twain Elementary School," said Trumaine Reeves, executive vice president of SEIU Local 73.

Ana Medina, who lives across the street from the school, said she was familiar with members of the custodial staff.

"I feel sorry, I feel bad about them and we know some of them. And we know the supervisor," Medina said.

Felicia Purga, whose daughter attends Mark Twain, said the shooting has left her nervous about the start of the school year.

"It's this type of gun violence that just panned out. Yes. Now, how am I going to feel safe with her eating in a cafeteria where this all happened? That's pretty gruesome, you know, and it's crime scene. I can't eat and think. I can't even eat and watch a scary movie. You know, like, I can only image what the scene is inside of there," Purga said.

Mark Twain Elementary Principal Matthew Moline told families Tuesday that the school building would remain closed Wednesday.

"It will take time to heal from what has happened, and we will need to support each other in the days and weeks ahead," Moline wrote.

Moline said crisis support is being provided to staff as they prepare to return to the school. He said families would receive more information about support for students in the coming days.

What's next:

Students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 24.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).