I-55 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt on Chicago’s Near South Side, ISP says

A crash on Interstate 55 on Chicago’s Near South Side left one person dead and another hurt early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene on I-55 near Wentworth Avenue around 4:30 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash involved two vehicles. One of the occupants died at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital with injuries, although their condition was not disclosed.

The roadway was closed for an investigation and all southbound traffic on I-55 was being diverted onto I-94 southbound.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.