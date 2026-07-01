Evanston woman dies after police encounter that sparked federal lawsuit: attorney

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The Brief Felicea Williams, 42, has died after spending five months in a coma following a Jan. 5 encounter with Evanston police, according to her attorney. Her family has filed a federal lawsuit alleging officers used excessive force and failed to intervene as she experienced a medical emergency. Police and the lawsuit offer differing accounts of the encounter. Police say Williams resisted officers after they responded to multiple incidents near the Evanston-Chicago border, while the lawsuit alleges officers' actions caused Williams to suffer cardiac arrest and severe brain injuries. Williams' family plans to continue pursuing accountability. Attorney Victor Henderson said the family's "pursuit of accountability has not" ended with Williams' death and vowed to continue seeking answers through the legal process.



An Evanston woman who had been in a coma since an encounter with Evanston police in January has died, according to her family's attorney.

Felicea Williams, 42, suffered severe brain injuries and remained unresponsive after the Jan. 5 encounter. Her family later filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Evanston and six police officers, alleging officers used excessive force and failed to intervene as Williams experienced a medical emergency.

What they're saying:

Williams' attorney, Victor Henderson, announced her death in a statement Wednesday.

"When Evanston police officers confronted Felicea Williams on Jan. 5, 2026, she was alive. Today, she is dead.

"Earlier today, her family informed us that Felicea passed away after spending five months in a coma following her violent encounter with the police.

"Police officers are entrusted with one of the greatest responsibilities our society can give: to protect life. Today, one family is mourning the loss of a daughter, a mother and a loved one.

"While Felicea's life has ended, this family's pursuit of accountability has not. We remain committed to ensuring that every fact surrounding this tragedy is brought to light through the legal process.

"We ask everyone to keep Felicea's family in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

The backstory:

Williams' family filed the federal lawsuit June 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The lawsuit followed an earlier case filed against the city in April that was later dismissed.

The federal complaint names the city of Evanston and officers Todorche Ginchevski, Jack Gutekanst, Hoo Park, Amanda Fernandez, Michael Pagan and Jonathan Kurzeja as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, officers used excessive force while restraining Williams and failed to intervene after she showed signs of medical distress. The complaint alleges Williams suffered cardiac arrest during the encounter and remained in a coma after the incident.

The complaint also alleges constitutional rights violations, failure to intervene and battery, among other claims.

The incident occurred Jan. 5 after Evanston police responded to the 1100 block of Howard Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police said officers were responding to two incidents unfolding at the same time near the Evanston-Chicago border.

According to police, two men were assaulting Williams while Chicago police, across the street, were responding to a stabbing at American Ale House. Evanston police have said Williams was involved in the stabbing.

Williams' family previously told FOX Chicago that she had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was likely experiencing a manic episode.

Police said Williams, who was bleeding from her face, ran into traffic and attempted to get into an uninvolved vehicle. Officers said she spat blood and saliva into an officer's mouth and tried to bite the officer's ungloved hand as they attempted to detain her.

Authorities said Williams continued to resist, prompting officers to use force to restrain her. Police said she became unresponsive while paramedics were placing her on a stretcher. She was taken to a hospital after first responders performed lifesaving measures.

Williams was later charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a police officer.

What's next:

In his statement announcing Williams' death, Henderson said the family's pursuit of accountability will continue.

"While Felicea's life has ended, this family's pursuit of accountability has not," Henderson said. "We remain committed to ensuring that every fact surrounding this tragedy is brought to light through the legal process."

FOX Chicago reached out to the City of Evanston for comment. The city responded, "The City cannot comment due to pending litigation."