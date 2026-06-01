Six officers, City of Evanston named in federal lawsuit over police encounter that left woman in coma

Editor's note: Some viewers may find the images and video in this report graphic.

The Brief The family of Felicea Williams filed a federal lawsuit against Evanston and six police officers, alleging excessive force during a Jan. 5 encounter that left her in a coma. The lawsuit claims officers failed to respond to signs of medical distress before Williams suffered cardiac arrest. She remains in a coma nearly five months later. Williams' family says it is seeking answers and accountability, while police have said she resisted arrest and officers used force to restrain her.



The family of an Evanston woman who has remained in a coma since a January encounter with police has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and six officers involved.

The backstory:

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, comes after the family of Felicea Williams sued the City of Evanston in April.

The new federal complaint names the city and Evanston police officers Todorche Ginchevski, Jack Gutekanst, Hoo Park, Amanda Fernandez, Michael Pagan and Jonathan Kurzeja as defendants.

According to the complaint, officers used excessive force while restraining Williams and failed to intervene after she showed signs of medical distress. The lawsuit alleges Williams suffered cardiac arrest during the encounter and remains in a coma nearly five months later.

The complaint includes claims of constitutional rights violations, failure to intervene and battery, among other allegations.

The incident occurred Jan. 5 after Evanston police responded to the 1100 block of Howard Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police said officers were responding to two incidents occurring simultaneously near the Evanston-Chicago border.

According to police, two men were assaulting Williams while, across the street, Chicago police were responding to a stabbing at American Ale House. Evanston police have said Williams was involved in the stabbing incident.

Williams' family previously told FOX 32 Chicago that she has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was likely experiencing a manic episode.

Police said Williams was bleeding from her face, ran into traffic and attempted to enter an uninvolved vehicle on Howard Street. Officers said they ordered her to stop and attempted to detain her, but she spat blood and saliva into an officer's mouth and tried to bite the officer's ungloved hand.

Authorities said Williams continued to resist, prompting officers to use force to restrain her. Police said Williams became unresponsive while paramedics were placing her on a gurney. First responders attempted lifesaving measures before she was transported to a hospital.

Williams was later charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a police officer.

What they're saying:

"For months, this family was forced to fight for even the most basic information about what happened to Felicea," said attorney Victor P. Henderson of The Cochran Firm Chicago. "It took legal action to obtain portions of the evidence, and what we have seen only deepens our concerns. While some materials were provided, we still do not have the full set of records needed to understand what happened to this young woman. We are getting fragments, not answers."

Williams' mother, Jacqueline Hoffman, said the lawsuit aims to obtain answers and accountability.

"My daughter went out that night and never came home," Hoffman said. "Nearly five months later, she is still fighting for her life. We filed this lawsuit because we need answers, and because Felicea deserves justice. We deserve to know what happened to her."

What's next:

Williams' family and their attorneys said they plan to continue pursuing legal action and are calling for accountability in connection with the circumstances that led to her injuries.

The City of Evanston issued this statement on the lawsuit:

"The City has not yet been served with the lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation."

FOX Chicago also reached out to Evanston police for a statement, but we have not heard back.

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