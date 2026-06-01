Naperville braces for possible teen takeover downtown

The Brief Naperville police say they are preparing for a large teen gathering planned downtown Monday evening and will have a heavy police presence in the area. Officials warn there will be zero tolerance for criminal activity, disorderly conduct or behavior that threatens public safety. The warning comes as teen takeovers have become increasingly common across the Chicago area, sometimes resulting in fights, property damage and even deadly violence.



The Naperville Police Department says it is preparing for a potential large teen gathering in the city’s downtown area Monday evening and has plans to have a heavy police presence in place.

The backstory:

Officials said they welcome anyone who wants to gather lawfully and respectfully but warned there will be zero tolerance for criminal activity, disorderly conduct or behavior that threatens public safety.

The warning comes as so-called "teen takeovers" have become increasingly common across the Chicago area, often leading to fights, property damage and, in some cases, deadly violence.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the department has been dealing with large teen gatherings for several years and is urging parents to know where their children are and discuss expectations before heading out.

Arres also delivered a direct warning to anyone planning to cause trouble.

"Here’s the unfortunate thing we’ve learned over the past three years. We are very community oriented. What’s usually been in the past — Hey please don’t do this. Please don’t do that. We’ve learned it doesn’t work. These kids are not listening to us, so we want you down here. We want you spending money in our businesses. We want you enjoy, enjoying all the amenities, but here’s my promise. If you break the law, you are going to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and that is what will happen. There won’t be warnings, second chances. That hasn’t worked for us in the three years, and it was meant with a lot of disrespect," said Chief Arres.

What's next:

Police have not announced any road closures but said officers will continue monitoring the situation and will be stationed throughout the downtown area.

Officials said anyone who violates the law will face enforcement action.