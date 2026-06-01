Bellwood shooting leaves 2 dead

The Brief Two people were shot early Monday in Bellwood. An adult man and woman later died at Loyola University Medical Center. Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.



Two people were killed in a shooting early Monday in west suburban Bellwood.

Bellwood deadly shooting

What we know:

Bellwood police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:33 a.m. in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the man and woman later died from their injuries.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims, and no arrests have been announced.

The Bellwood Police Department is investigating the shooting with assistance from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities said there is currently no one in custody. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.