Video shows fatal Oak Park police shooting that killed Christian Wallace

The Brief Oak Park officials released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting on May 31. Police say an officer shot Christian Wallace, who was armed, after a struggle during a traffic stop. Illinois State Police continue to investigate the shooting.



Video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last month in west suburban Oak Park has been released as an independent state investigation continues.

What we know:

The Village of Oak Park and Oak Park Police Department on Tuesday released video of the fatal officer-involved shooting that killed 36-year-old Christian Wallace.

Christian Wallace before the fatal police-involved shooting on May 31, 2026, in Oak Park. | Provided

The footage shows the incident unfold from multiple different angles, including three police body cameras, one squad car dashboard camera and two gas station security cameras.

Officials said the videos contain graphic content and warned viewers that the footage may be disturbing.

Having trouble viewing the video? Watch on YouTube

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. on May 31 at a gas station near Harrison Street and Austin Boulevard.

According to police, an officer stopped Wallace for a traffic violation. During a pat-down, the officer found a concealed gun.

Police said the officer and Wallace then struggled while the officer tried to handcuff him. Investigators said Wallace regained control of the gun and broke free. The officer then fired his weapon, striking Wallace four times.

Additional responding officers provided medical aid for more than three minutes before Wallace was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died at 9:59 p.m.

The officer involved was also taken to the hospital for an injury suffered during the incident. He was released the next day and remains on medical leave.

At the time of the shooting, Oak Park police said investigators recovered a firearm with a defaced serial number at the scene.

ISP investigating

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is leading the independent investigation, as required under Illinois law for officer-involved deaths.

Investigators have documented the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

When the investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges should be filed.

What they're saying:

Village President Vicki Scaman said the videos were held back until investigators determined they could be released without affecting the investigation.

"My heart continues to be with the family and friends of Christian Wallace during this incredibly difficult time. Until now, the video was withheld so that the Public Integrity Task Force could maintain the integrity of its investigation. Today, we can take an important step toward transparency owed to those family and friends, and to the entire community, with the release of the footage," Scaman said in a statement.

"Transparency and accountability are not just words for this Board. They are meaningful commitments that we must act on. We will continue to be as open and responsive as this process allows, for Christian, for his family, for the officer involved, and for every person who calls Oak Park home."

Village Manager Kevin Jackson said officials know the video may raise difficult emotions and questions but remain committed to an open and fair process.

"As a community, Oak Park has always met difficult moments by coming together with compassion, respect and a shared commitment to one another. The release of video from the officer-involved shooting will undoubtedly be difficult for many in our community, and we recognize the emotions and questions it may raise," Jackson said.

"While the independent investigation by the Illinois State Police continues, the Village remains committed to supporting an open and fair process grounded in partnership and meaningful oversight. Above all, we remain focused on preserving public trust, honoring the value of every human life and continuing the work of building a safe, inclusive and connected community."

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson urged people not to draw conclusions based only on the video.

"We recognize this video may be difficult to watch, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident. As the independent investigation continues, we ask the community to remember that the video is one piece of evidence and that all facts must be carefully reviewed before conclusions are reached," Johnson said.

"Guided by the Ten Shared Principles, the Oak Park Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability and treating every person with dignity and respect, with the preservation of human life at the center of everything we do. We will continue to provide information as appropriate while honoring the integrity of the investigation."