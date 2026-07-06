Chicago weather: Break from heat, storms brings sunny, comfortable stretch

The Brief Cooler, less humid weather moves into Chicagoland today with highs in the 70s. Temperatures warm back into the 80s through midweek with plenty of sunshine. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Thursday and Friday before quieter weekend weather.



Intense heat and severe thunderstorms take a bit of a break this week.

Chicago enjoys cooler weather before storms return

We start with a few clouds blowing off the lake this morning. Skies will eventually become sunny for our viewing area with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with the coolest readings near the lake.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be warmer with uninterrupted sunshine and a high in the mid 80s, but once again a few degrees cooler along the lake.

Wednesday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday then low 80s on Friday.

As we head into the upcoming weekend, highs will be in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies.