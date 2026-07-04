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Police search for person of interest in Chicago double homicide

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
Greater Grand Crossing
Published July 4, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
Published July 4, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
Image 1 of 2

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a person of interest in a double homicide that also left two others wounded in Greater Grand Crossing.
    • The shooting happened June 29 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
    • Detectives released a photo of the man and are asking anyone with information to contact Area Two detectives.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a double homicide that also left two other people wounded last week in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

What we know:

According to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:42 p.m. on June 29 in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Investigators have released a photo of a man they believe may have information about the shooting and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

The man is described as a Black male between 18 and 24 years old who was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a gold chain.

Police have not released additional details about the victims or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK314052.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Greater Grand CrossingCrime and Public SafetyNews