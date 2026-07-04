Major flooding on Bishop Ford in Chicago prompts rescue, ISP says

The Brief There was major flooding along the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, ISP said. Troopers had to help at least one driver from flooded waters, ISP said.



Significant flooding on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning was causing traffic delays and prompted police to help at least one driver from the water.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police is urging drivers to avoid the area of I-94 northbound at Steel Bridge near Doty Avenue in Chicago.

The southbound lanes are also flooded in the area.

One trooper had to enter the water to help a driver out of the flooded water, ISP said.

Significant flooding on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning was causing traffic delays and prompted one assist from police. (Provided to Fox Chicago)

A viewer sent Fox Chicago a photo of what appeared to be a dark-colored SUV that was partially submerged in water near the freeway. A person can be seen on top of the roof of the SUV. The viewer told Fox Chicago that the photo was taken on the Bishop Ford right before 130th Street.

ISP is conducting traffic control in the area.