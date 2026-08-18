NASCAR Chicago Street Race won't return in 2027

The Brief NASCAR will not return to downtown Chicago for a fourth year in 2027, ending the three-year run of the Chicago Street Race. Instead, NASCAR will bring its Cup Series and other races back to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet from June 25-27, 2027. The decision follows a sold-out 2026 return to the track.



NASCAR will not be returning to the streets of downtown Chicago in 2027.

NASCAR not returning to Chicago in 2027

What we know:

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet will return to the schedule June 25-27, 2027, following a sold-out comeback at the track this year.

The announcement also confirmed that the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which ran for three years in downtown Chicago, will not return to the 2027 schedule.

Instead, NASCAR is bringing three days of racing back to Chicagoland Speedway. The weekend will feature the ARCA Menards Series on June 25, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on June 26, and the NASCAR Cup Series on June 27.

The return to Joliet comes after a strong showing at the 2026 event. Chicagoland Speedway drew fans from all 50 states and 31 countries, with nearly 60% of ticket holders attending their first NASCAR event, according to NASCAR.

What they're saying:

"The fan response this year was overwhelming, so we’re thrilled to be able to honor that turnout with another milestone weekend of racing in Joliet," Chicagoland Speedway General Manager Jacque Herrera said.

Chicagoland Speedway first opened in 2001 and hosted NASCAR's premier series for 18 seasons before racing was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1.5-mile oval in Joliet returned to the NASCAR schedule in 2026 for the first time in seven years.