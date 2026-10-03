Home invasion on Chicago’s NW Side leaves 60-year-old shot dead, police say

A 60-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Lotus Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood around 5:19 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators learned an unidentified male offender entered an apartment through the rear door. They then shot and killed the 60-year-old victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim died at the scene. Officials have not yet identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the home invasion and shooting.