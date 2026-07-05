10-year-old boy shot, killed in Gary, Indiana, police say

The Brief Several people were shot in Gary, Indiana, overnight, including a 10-year-old boy who was killed. Police said they responded to two separate shootings, one in which six people were injured. The boy was shot along with a 50-year-old man in a separate incident.



A 10-year-old child was killed, and several others were hurt in two separate shootings in Northwest Indiana early Sunday morning.

The Gary Police Department said it responded to the shootings within just 15 minutes of each other.

What we know:

Around 12:34 a.m., officers responded to 19th Avenue and Hanley Street, where multiple people were shot and went to Methodist Northlake Hospital.

Six people were shot and were taken via private vehicles to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to contact Det. Corporal Melendez at 219-881-1209.

10-year-old killed

What we know:

Then, around 12:49 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Chase Street for another shooting.

Officers learned a 10-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man had gone to the same hospital.

The boy died at the hospital. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Montana Weathers. He was visiting family for the July 4 holiday.

The 50-year-old was later taken to a Chicago-area hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Det. Salazar with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3720.

Investigations into both shootings are active and ongoing, police said. While the shootings happened within minutes of each other, police said they believe them to be separate events.