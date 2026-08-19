Gary residents wait for power as NIPSCO sets target for restoration

The Brief Thousands of Gary residents remain without power more than a week after a historic storm. NIPSCO says about 17,000 customers have been restored, but roughly 22,000 remain without power. As residents wait for answers, many are turning to faith and each other for strength.



More than a week after a powerful storm tore through Gary, thousands of residents are still waiting for their power to be restored.

Gary power outages continue

The backstory:

NIPSCO now says it expects power to be restored to remaining customers in Gary by midnight Aug. 25. The company stresses that is an estimate and could change as crews continue making repairs.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton says residents have been frustrated by a lack of communication about when their power will return.

Melton met with NIPSCO officials Wednesday to get an update on the restoration effort and the work crews are doing throughout the city.

NIPSCO says power has been restored to about 17,000 customers. About 22,000 customers in Gary remain without power.

The company says crews are working around the clock, with additional workers coming in from other states to help with the response.

Melody Birmingham, executive vice president of NiSource, said the damage is extensive and the repairs are not simple.

"These aren’t simple repairs," Birmingham said. "These are systems being rebuilt."

For many residents, the storm caused damage far beyond a power outage. Homes, businesses and personal belongings were destroyed, leaving some feeling defeated as they begin trying to rebuild.

After the news conference, residents gathered outside Gary City Hall, where faith leaders offered prayers and words of encouragement.

Residents thanked God that the storm did not cause even greater loss and prayed for the restoration of what they had lost, including their peace and joy.

What's next:

As Gary residents continue waiting for power, many say they are leaning on their faith and one another to get through the aftermath.

NIPSCO says the Aug. 25 restoration target is an estimate and could change depending on the repair work that remains.