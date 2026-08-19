Streamwood man convicted of strangling, sexually assaulting child

A Streamwood man has been found guilty of strangling and sexually assaulting a child over a span of seven months.

Quinton K. Hawkins, 29, was convicted last week of the following offenses:

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Class X felony

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Class 2 felony

Aggravated Domestic Battery – Strangulation, Class 2 felony (2 counts)

According to prosecutors, Hawkins strangled and sexually assaulted the young child multiple times between Aug. 2023 and March 2024.

Quinton K. Hawkins

Prosecutors said Hawkins tried to keep the victim quiet with threats, telling her she would die if she told anyone. His actions came to light when the girl told her teacher and school social worker about the strangulation.

The school then notified Elgin police.

What they're saying:

"I am grateful this child had a teacher and social worker she could trust to begin to talk about the abuse she was suffering. Despite the threats made to her, she bravely told trusted adults about her abuse and bravely came in to testify before a jury," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman said in a statement.

What's next:

Hawkins was found guilty Aug. 13 after a three-day trial. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail and is due back in court for sentencing Oct. 14. He faces between 6 and 67 years in state prison.

He must also register as a sexual offender for life.