Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously wounded on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - One man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.
Deadly shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side
The backstory:
The shooting happened about 3:51 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Western Boulevard.
According to Chicago police, two men, ages 26 and 56, were inside a Ford van when several people got out of a Honda and confronted them.
The assailants pulled out guns and opened fire on the men, police said.
The 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
The 56-year-old was also shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
What's next:
Detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been announced.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.