Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously wounded on Southwest Side

The Brief One man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of South Western Boulevard on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police said the two men, ages 26 and 56, were inside a Ford van when several people got out of a Honda and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 26-year-old died. The 56-year-old remains in serious condition, and detectives are investigating.



One man was killed and another was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Deadly shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

The backstory:

The shooting happened about 3:51 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Western Boulevard.

According to Chicago police, two men, ages 26 and 56, were inside a Ford van when several people got out of a Honda and confronted them.

The assailants pulled out guns and opened fire on the men, police said.

The 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 56-year-old was also shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been announced.