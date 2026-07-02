The Brief A severed arm with a distinctive Green Bay Packers tattoo found in Lake Mattoon helped investigators identify the victim as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner of Plainfield, Illinois State Police said. James Adams, 26, and Robin Turner, 62, both of Plainfield, have been charged with concealment of a homicidal death and dismembering a human body in connection with the case. Robin is reportedly Dalewayne's mother. Investigators recovered additional human remains from the lake and evidence from a Plainfield home. The suspects remain in custody, and Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.



A severed arm with a distinctive Green Bay Packers tattoo led investigators to identify a Plainfield man whose remains were recovered from Lake Mattoon, and two people have now been charged in the case, including the man's mother, Illinois State Police said.

James Adams, 26, and Robin Turner, 62, are each charged with concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, and dismembering a human body, a Class X felony.

Two charged after severed arm with Packers tattoo found in Illinois lake, police say

The backstory:

Boaters found part of a human arm floating in Lake Mattoon on the evening of June 28, according to Illinois State Police. The arm had several distinctive tattoos, including a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet and an unidentified letter or number.

Severed arm found in Illinois lake belonged to Plainfield man, police say (Illinois State Police)

Authorities searched the lake and recovered additional human remains. The victim was later identified as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner of Plainfield.

Investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 2400 block of Ruth Fitzgerald Drive in Plainfield, where Adams and Robin Turner were taken into custody, state police said. Robin is reportedly Dalewayne's mother.

Police said investigators also recovered additional evidence from the home but have not disclosed what was found.

What's next:

Illinois State Police presented the case Thursday to the Will County State's Attorney's Office, which approved the charges.

Adams and Turner remain in custody as the investigation continues. State police said additional charges are expected.