Severed arm with Green Bay Packers tattoo found in Illinois lake belonged to Plainfield man, police say

The Brief Illinois State Police identified a man whose severed, tattooed arm was found in Lake Mattoon as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner of Plainfield. Boaters discovered the arm on June 28. Investigators released photos of two distinctive tattoos—a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet and an unidentified letter or number—to help identify him. State police are no longer seeking public tips and said there is no threat to the public, though authorities have not released details about the ongoing investigation.



Authorities have identified a man whose severed, tattooed arm was recovered from Lake Mattoon.

What we know:

The man was identified as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner of Plainfield, Illinois State Police said on Wednesday.

Boaters found Turner's severed arm in Lake Mattoon on the evening of June 28. Investigators later released photos of two distinctive tattoos to help identify him. One tattoo depicted a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet, while the other appeared to be an unidentified letter or number.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured is an arm tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet. (Illinois State Police)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the investigation.

What's next:

Illinois State Police said they are no longer seeking public tips in the case and that there is no threat to the public.