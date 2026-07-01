Severed arm with Green Bay Packers tattoo found in Illinois lake belonged to Plainfield man, police say
ILLINOIS - Authorities have identified a man whose severed, tattooed arm was recovered from Lake Mattoon.
What we know:
The man was identified as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner of Plainfield, Illinois State Police said on Wednesday.
Boaters found Turner's severed arm in Lake Mattoon on the evening of June 28. Investigators later released photos of two distinctive tattoos to help identify him. One tattoo depicted a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet, while the other appeared to be an unidentified letter or number.
Pictured is an arm tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet. (Illinois State Police)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the investigation.
What's next:
Illinois State Police said they are no longer seeking public tips in the case and that there is no threat to the public.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Illinois State Police.