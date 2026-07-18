Chicago weather: Storms coming, smoky conditions to return

We’re expecting another round of smoky conditions returning to the area, but hopefully not as intense as it was to end the workweek.

Fox Chicago’s Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Smoky conditions return

What to Expect:

First, when will the smoke return?

We started off Saturday morning very clear, but as the day goes on, a cold front is expected to bring the smoke back into the Chicago area. That will especially be the case in the evening hours.

Highs today are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. As that front comes through, we then see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms and a bit of a cooling off.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front, especially near and south of I-80, according to the National Weather Service. These storms could include frequent lightning, damaging winds, and soaking downpours.

The timeframe for these storms is expected to be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

What's next:

Then, we expect to see slightly cooler and less humid conditions next week.

Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

The next chance for thunderstorms comes on Monday. The primary threats are expected to be damaging winds and torrential downpours, per the NWS.