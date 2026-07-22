Chicago crime: Teen killed, 2 others wounded in separate shootings overnight

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Wednesday on Chicago's West Side. Two other males, ages 17 and 26, were wounded in separate shootings Tuesday night. Detectives are investigating all three shootings, and no arrests have been announced.



A teenage boy was killed and two other people were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Fatal West Side shooting

What we know:

The fatal shooting happened around 1:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and that the Chicago Fire Department found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Chicago drive-by shooting

Earlier Tuesday night, a 26-year-old man was wounded in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the man was parking in the 2500 block of South Kildare Avenue around 9:26 p.m. when a black vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire, striking the victim in the left wrist and left leg.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.

South Side shooting

In another shooting, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left arm around 8:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Green Street in Englewood.

The teen was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Police said he was uncooperative with responding officers. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the fatal shooting of the 15-year-old boy.

Police have not announced any arrests in any of the three shootings.