Chicago man charged with attempted murder after SWAT officer among 2 shot in Albany Park

The Brief A 42-year-old Chicago man has been charged with 11 felony counts after a SWAT officer was shot during a domestic-related incident in Albany Park. Police said a 67-year-old woman was also critically wounded before the suspect allegedly held two people at gunpoint inside a home. The injured SWAT officer is expected to make a full recovery.



A Chicago man has been charged with 11 felony counts, including attempted murder, after a Chicago police SWAT officer was shot while responding to a domestic-related incident Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Chicago man charged in Albany Park SWAT shooting

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Aguirre, 42, of Chicago.

Daniel Aguirre | CPD

Aguirre faces 11 felony charges:

Three counts of attempted murder - strong probability of death or injury

Two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a police officer or firefighter

Two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon

Two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint

One count of aggravated assault of a peace officer/firefighter/emergency worker

One count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday at a home in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Fred Waller said officers initially responded to a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid before she was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Aguirre then remained inside the home with a 42-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, allegedly holding both at gunpoint.

SWAT officers were called to the scene after the suspect allegedly refused to come out.

As officers attempted to breach the home's door, police said Aguirre fired through the door, striking a SWAT officer in the lower abdomen.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. Authorities said he is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Police continued negotiating with Aguirre before the two hostages were released. Waller said both had been battered and were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aguirre surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led to the domestic-related incident.

What's next:

Aguirre is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.