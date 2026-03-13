Second victim speaks out in downtown Chicago hate crime attack

The Brief 36-year-old Edwin Barron appeared in court Friday, accused of attacking three women downtown. A second victim is now sharing her story, saying Barron pulled her hair and struck her friend. She claims police never arrived after they initially called for help, and they had to run four blocks to find an officer.



A second victim is speaking out after a man accused of attacking three women in downtown Chicago appeared in court Friday.

What we know:

Thirty-six-year-old Edwin Barron faces hate crime and aggravated battery charges tied to a series of attacks the night of March 5, according to Chicago police.

Earlier this week, one of the victims said Barron shouted racial slurs at her, struck her in the arm and attempted to push her into oncoming traffic while she waited for a bus near Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street.

Police say Barron was arrested the same night.

Now, another victim is sharing her experience. She says she was walking with a friend near Washington Street and Wabash Avenue when Barron suddenly charged toward them.

RELATED: Chicago woman speaks out after downtown hate crime attack

The woman says Barron pulled her hair and struck her friend in the head. She says they called police and were told officers would be sent to their location, but no one arrived.

The victim says Barron continued following them, forcing the two women to run about four blocks until they finally found a police officer.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to me," said victim Mariangel Marquez. "I ran however I could. I turned and saw when he hit my friend. I went to check on her, and we ran."

Marquez says the attack has left her feeling anxious in public.

"Honestly, now I’m always anxious. If someone gets close, I get nervous. I always want to cry," she said.

What's next:

Barron appeared before a judge in a Skokie courtroom Friday and will remain behind bars. He is due back in court on March 27.