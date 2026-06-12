Sunny Friday gives way to heat, severe weather risk on Saturday

The Brief Chicagoland will enjoy sunny, pleasant weather Friday with highs in the low 80s and occasional gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Saturday before afternoon and evening storms develop, with a risk of severe weather, especially southwest of Chicago. Cooler, drier air arrives Sunday with highs in the 70s, while additional chances for storms return Tuesday through Wednesday night.



Today we have wonderful weather. It will be a sunny day with highs in the low 80s. The wind will be gusty at times out of the west up to about 25 mph.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be toasty with highs in the upper 80s. There will be increasing clouds on Saturday with storms possible in the afternoon and night. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most, with a slight risk southwest in LaSalle, Kankakee and Grundy counties. All hazards are possible.

Sunday will start with lingering showers and a rumble of thunder. Highs will be much cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will make for a nice day to be outdoors.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for storms starting in the afternoon Tuesday. The storm chance will continue Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 80. The chance for rain is back on Thursday with highs around 80 under partly sunny skies.