Balloon release honors Lansing man killed in shooting outside Culver’s

The Brief A balloon release was held Tuesday for Bruce Gibson, 47, who was fatally shot while sitting in his car outside a Lansing Culver’s on Saturday. Family says Gibson was shot after trying to drive away when a man approached his vehicle and demanded he roll down his window. Loved ones remembered Gibson as a dedicated cosmetology student, while police continue searching for the suspect.



Family, friends and classmates gathered Tuesday afternoon for a balloon release honoring 47-year-old Bruce Gibson, who was fatally shot while sitting in his car outside a Culver’s restaurant in Lansing.

The backstory:

According to Gibson’s family, he was in his vehicle at the restaurant on Torrence Avenue early Saturday morning when a man approached and demanded that he roll down his window. His mother said Gibson became frightened and attempted to drive away.

As he pulled away, shots were fired. Gibson was struck and his vehicle crashed into a nearby pole. He later died from his injuries.

Gibson’s mother said the shooting has left the family devastated but said she takes comfort in knowing her son was happy in the days leading up to his death.

Family members described Gibson as a dedicated cosmetology student who had found a sense of belonging in school and was working toward earning his license and opening his own business.

Classmates remembered him as someone who was always smiling and capable of lifting the spirits of those around him.

His mother said Gibson died protecting a friend who was riding with him. She said the woman, a mother of two children, who normally drives, was feeling ill that day, and Gibson offered to take the wheel. The family believes she may have been the one struck had she been in the driver’s seat.

During the memorial, Gibson’s mother urged the community to pray for the person responsible, saying the family has chosen forgiveness despite their grief.

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes amid concerns about recent violence in Lansing. Last week, an employee at an automotive paint business was also shot and killed while at work.

In a statement, Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam said public safety remains her top priority and that she is in regular communication with the Lansing Police Department as investigators continue working on both cases. The mayor added that authorities do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at this time.

It remains unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody. Gibson’s family says police are still searching for the suspect.