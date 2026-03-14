Downtown Chicago thief shot, injured man, police say

The Brief A thief who stole from a downtown Chicago convenience store also shot and injured a man who tried to confront him on Friday night. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The suspected thief fled and police did not provide a description.



Someone stole from a downtown convenience store late Friday night before shooting and critically injuring a man who tried to confront the offender.

What we know:

The incident happened a little before 10:41 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Adams Street in Chicago’s Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The unidentified male offender entered the convenience store and began to take items from the shelf, police said.

He exited the store and was confronted by a 31-year-old man. The offender had a gun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.

Area detectives are investigating.