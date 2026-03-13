Chicago weather: Light snow possible Saturday before warm-up

After a week of active weather across the Chicago area, residents could see a brief round of light snow before a dramatic temperature swing later in the weekend.

Strong winds associated with a Michigan low system moved across the Great Lakes earlier in the day, producing gusts up to 65 mph. Those winds were expected to ease through the evening as partly cloudy conditions move into the overnight hours.

There is about a 20% chance of light snow showers Saturday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures Saturday will reach the low 40s, with lighter winds out of the east.

Conditions are expected to warm significantly Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the 60s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moving through Sunday night could bring snow into early Monday, with some accumulation possible and slippery conditions during the morning commute.

Temperatures will fall sharply after the front passes. Highs Monday are expected to be around 29 degrees, with overnight lows dropping to near 10 degrees by Tuesday and wind chills potentially falling below zero.

Temperatures should rebound later in the week, returning to seasonal levels by midweek and climbing back into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.