TODAY: Chicago River dyeing for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The Brief Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off with the annual dyeing of the Chicago River on Saturday morning. Crews will pour a special dye into the water beginning near the Columbus Drive bridge, turning the river bright green within minutes. The tradition dates back to 1962 and is carried out each year by members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union.



St. Patrick's Day celebrations are underway across Chicago and the river is set to be dyed a brilliant green.

St. Patrick's Day celebration in Chicago

Streaming:

The Chicago River dyeing is set for Saturday, March 14, beginning at 10 a.m.

The transformation typically lasts several hours, though the most dramatic color shift happens in the first 30 to 45 minutes.

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Chicago River dyeing

What we know:

The dyeing begins just west of the Columbus Drive bridge and stretches east toward Orleans Street, stopping before Wolf Point.

During the event, some bridges will close to spectators. The Columbus, LaSalle and Orleans bridges will remain open for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The Chicago Riverwalk will close at 11 p.m. Friday, March 13, and remain closed through Saturday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

People gather on the banks of the Chicago River dyed green in Chicago, the United States, on March 12, 2022. The Chicago River was dyed green on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick's Day, which is marked on March 17. (Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The backstory:

The tradition dates back to 1962.

Former Mayor Richard J. Daley originally floated the idea of turning Lake Michigan green. Realizing that might be a bit ambitious, he pivoted to the Chicago River instead.

Members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Local 130 have handled the dyeing ever since. They use about 40 pounds of a vegetable-based orange-red powder – yes, orange-red – that runs green once it hits the water.

The formula is non-toxic, but the exact recipe remains a closely guarded secret.