Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Live scores and updates from Week 14

The NFL's oldest rivalry returns. This time, there's some extra juice to it.

The Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on their archrival Packers. It's a game where the top of the NFC North and the top of the NFC is at stake.

Follow along with us as the Bears take on the Packers at Lambeau Field in another edition of the rivalry, but with the highest stakes in over a decade.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Scores and live updates

2nd Quarter - Pack strike first

The Packers strike first on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson.

The blitz didn't get home for the Bears.

TOTAL YARDS: Packers 147, Bears 20.

Packers 7, Bears 0

End of the 1st Quarter | Bears 0, Packers 0

We have a stalemate at Lambeau Field after one.

1st Quarter - Bears turnover

Montez Sweat forces a third and 19, and CJ Gardner-Johnson makes Jordan Love pay for going over the middle.

Gardner-Johnson picked off Love and returned it to the Packers' 36.

Injury update: Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon injured his groin in warm-ups and is OUT, according to the Bears.

Kickoff

The Bears get the ball first to start today.

Game on.

Inactives

Case Keenum (3rd QB)

Tyrique Stevenson

Rome Odunze

Ruben Hyppolite II

Jonathan Ford

Dominique Robinson

Pregame

It's a balmy 19 degrees in Green Bay today, with a low of zero degrees later.

That's cold. But, as wide receiver DJ Moore put it this week, you don't feel the cold as much when you're winning.

What a win in Lambeau would mean for the Bears

